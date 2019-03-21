Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu hails Trump 'historic' pledge on Israel sovereignty of Golan

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's "historic" pledge to recognise Israel's disputed annexation of the Golan, which it seized from Syria in 1967.

"At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," he wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Thank you President Trump!"

Trump's statement of intent on the strategic plateau Israel seized in the 1967 Six-Day War came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Jerusalem and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Netanyahu at the Western Wall in the city's Israeli-annexed eastern sector.

It was the first time such a high-ranking US official visited the site in mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem alongside an Israeli premier.

Both US gestures serve to boost Netanyahu's campaign for a fifth term, less than three weeks before Israel's April 9 elections.

Netanyahu's office said that he spoke to Trump by phone and thanked him personally for his decision, telling him: "You made history.".

Netanyahu has been pushing for the White House to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan and Trump tweeted Thursday that "it is time" to do so.

Pompeo's visit with the premier to the Western Wall, one of the holiest in Judaism, could be taken as tacit approval of Israel's sovereignty over the city's eastern sector, which is claimed by the Palestinians.

Israel sees the entire city as its undivided capital.

More about US, Israel, Politics, Diplomacy, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Windows 7 support ends January 14th, 2020
Facebook admits storing passwords in plain text
Italy in shock after school bus hijack inferno
Bitcoin makes it up above $4,000 again encouraging bulls
Dutch populists deal senate blow to PM
Pro-Kurdish party campaigns in shadow of Erdogan threats
The naked populist: Thierry Baudet stuns the Netherlands
Syria force combs last IS hideouts in Baghouz
Guaido aide arrested in Venezuela as regime defies US
Review: Second City’s latest is big on physical humour, short on politics Special