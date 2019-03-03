Email
article imageNetanyahu condemns anti-Semitism after Strasbourg vandalism

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Sunday the vandalism of a memorial marking the site of Strasbourg's Old Synagogue, a place of worship destroyed by the Nazis in World War II.

"A monument to a synagogue that was burned by the Nazis was vandalised" in the eastern French city, he said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

The vandalism of the memorial stone is "another shocking anti-Semitic incident", Netanyahu said, after graves in a Jewish cemetery were discovered to have been daubed with swastikas in the nearby village of Quatzenheim on February 19.

The large black marble slab was knocked off its plinth overnight Friday to Saturday.

"I strongly condemn all manifestations of anti-Semitism, and I call upon all leaders of enlightened countries to join in the systematic and continuous denunciation of anti-Semitism," Netanyahu said.

A surge in anti-Semitic acts and hate speech has sparked concern in France.

More about France, Religion, Vandalism, Antisemitism, Israel
