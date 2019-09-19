Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNetanyahu calls on Gantz to form a unity government together

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz on Thursday to form a unity government together as election results showed both without an obvious path to a majority coalition.

Netanyahu, in a video message, said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible.

The admission was a major development following Israel's general election on Tuesday that has put Netanyahu's status as the country's longest-serving prime minister at risk.

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said.

"But unfortunately the election results show that this is not possible."

He went on to call on Gantz to form a "broad unity government today."

Gantz had not yet responded, but he has repeatedly called for a unity government.

It is unclear however if he would accept such a government with Netanyahu, who faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead, remaining as prime minister.

More about Israel, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Exceptional' Di Maria stars as PSG tear apart sorry Real Madrid
Mark Bego talks new books, Mary Wilson on Dancing with the Stars Special
Spy thriller 'Raazi' steals show at Bollywood's Oscars
'Too awful': Anger at acquittals in Fukushima case
No German, no benefits: new rules hurt Austria's immigrants
Among the believers in North Korea's 'holy land'
Op-Ed: Official — US Navy confirms UFO videos are real, unknown objects
Q&A: AI fighting cancer by rescuing and repurposing failed drugs Special
'Day Zero' looms in Australian Outback as climate change bites
Review: Tanya Tucker claims her country music crown in New York City Special