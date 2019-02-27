Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNepal's tourism minister among 7 dead in chopper crash

Listen | Print
By AFP     30 mins ago in Travel

Nepal's tourism minister Rabindra Adhikari was among seven people killed Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in the country's hilly east, officials said.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies of Adhikari, 49, the pilot and five other passengers from a hillside in Taplejung district where the Air Dynasty chopper went down.

"The respected minister's body has been identified," Ram Krishna Subedi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Home Affairs, said in a press conference.

Subedi said two army helicopters had been dispatched to bring the bodies back to the capital Kathmandu.

It is unclear why the helicopter crashed.

A search and rescue team was deployed to the area after locals alerted authorities to flames and smoke rising from a hillside.

"The helicopter is in pieces, and scattered all over," said Suraj Bhattarai, a witness who saw the debris.

The bodies of the others killed in the crash have not yet been identified.

The minister was on a trip to scope out a possible location for a new airport in the region.

It is just the latest aviation accident to plague Nepal, an impoverished Himalayan nation with a poor air safety record.

Nepal has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge for even accomplished pilots.

The country has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent.

In September last year, six people including a Japanese tourist was killed when a helicopter crashed.

A US-Bangla Airways plane crashed near the capital's airport in March, killing 51 people.

Nepal-based airlines are banned from flying in European Union airspace.

Its poor air safety record is largely blamed on inadequate maintenance and sub-standard management.

More about Nepal, Crash, Helicopter
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dutch buy Air-France KLM stake to counter French influence
Retailer Decathlon cancels plans to sell sport 'hijab' in France
Dublin calling: Ireland cashes in on Brexit jitters
Review: John Mellencamp spectacular at the Beacon Theatre in New York Special
Tony winner Victoria Clark talks Classic Stage Company event Special
Dutch to match French stake in Air-France KLM
Machine learning is transforming the pharma sector
With Maduro clinging on in Venezuela, Trump has limited options
Military desertion of Maduro slow but hopes high
Op-Ed: US trying to convince Europeans to ban Huawei technology