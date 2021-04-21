Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNepal's ex-royals test positive after India religious festival

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Nepal's former king and queen have tested positive for Covid-19 on their return from an Indian religious festival attended by millions of pilgrims.

Former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah, 73, and his queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, 70, returned to Kathmandu on Sunday after a week-long visit to India to celebrate Kumbh Mela.

Shah's press secretary Phani Raj Pathak confirmed the couple had tested positive.

"They are in self-isolation at Nirmal Niwas," he said in a statement Tuesday evening, referring to their residence.

Kumbh Mela attracts enormous crowds of Hindu devotees to take a ritual dip in the Ganges River.

Pressure has grown to halt the festival, which has drawn as many as 25 million people since January, as India struggles to curb its raging coronavirus outbreak.

Health experts have warned it could turn into a "super-spreader" event as pilgrims who have mostly ignored official advice to maintain distancing return to their towns and villages all across India and abroad.

A Hindu seer died from coronavirus after the festival and hundreds of attendees have tested positive.

Shah, the last king of Nepal, was crowned in 2001 after his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram Shah and his family were killed in a massacre that wiped out most of the royal family.

He stepped down from the throne in June 2008 after parliament voted to abolish Nepal's 240-year-old Hindu monarchy, transforming the country into a secular republic.

More about Virus, Health, Nepal, India, Religion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Major UK university hit by cyberattack, stopping classes Special
Sombre mood as grieving Queen Elizabeth II turns 95
White ex-policeman Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder
Super League collapses as Premier League clubs pull out
Q&A: What can businesses do help employee wellbeing? Special
Paul Telfer talks 'Green Rush' film, inspired by actual events Special
The eight contenders for the best picture Oscar
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd's murder
Canada-U.S. border restrictions to remain in place another month
Verdict reached in George Floyd murder trial