Ottawa - New rules went into effect this Monday morning for travelers crossing from the U.S. into Canada at all 117 land border crossing points. Non-essential travelers now have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the last 72 hours. One thing that hasn't changed is the requirement that all visitors and returning residents must quarantine for 14 days after crossing into Canada. As of February 22, travelers arriving at land border points will also be required to take COVID-19 tests upon arrival. This is also the date that air travelers arriving in Canada will be forced into a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine at their own expense and required to take multiple COVID-19 tests, per Global News. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists the new requirements will make a difference. "These border measures will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and new variants," he said in Ottawa on Friday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that the new travel restrictions apply to all non-essential travelers. The negative COVID-19 PCR test results are required or people could face a fine if they don't have one. USA Today is reporting the new rules also apply to so-called snowbirds who reside in warm U.S. states part-time. The fine can be up to $2,370, and the traveler will be subject to extensive follow-up by health officials if they don't show a negative test. CTV News Canada further clarified the new restrictions, reporting that the negative PCR test needs to have been taken within three days of the scheduled arrival at the border, but those permitted to enter the country can also present a positive COVID-19 test, as long as it was taken 14 to 90 days prior to arriving at the border.