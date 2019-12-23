There were 2,921 cases of intentional homicide reported in November, according to data from the National Public Security System (SNSP)
, making November the fourth most violent month of the year after June, July, and August. November's total was up 7.0 percent over the same month in 2018.
Guanajuato was the most violent state, with 346 homicides, followed by México state, Baja California, Chihuahua and Jalisco, all of which recorded more than 220 murders, according to Mexico News Daily.
The same five states have been the most violent for the first 11 months of 2019. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel in Guanajuato are having a turf war and so far this year, 3,211 people have been murdered. Baja California was the second most violent state with 2,657 homicides.
On December 16, the BBC
reported that twelve police officers were killed in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato in the space of a week. The criminal Cartel called Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) said it was behind the murders.
Travel to Mexico
The U.S. State Department issued a new travel advisory on December 23,
advising Americans to exercise increased caution in states with a Level 2 warning. This Level 2 warning includes Baja California, Campeche state and Chiapas state.
For states with a Level 3 warning - travelers might want to reconsider traveling to the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Mexico State, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sonora and Zacatecas due to crime. The cartels and local gangs have been taking more control and in some places, they are the "government" for all practical purposes.
The bottom line for travelers to Mexico - If you do decide to travel across the southern border, read and heed the State Department's advice on where to go and the precautions you should take.