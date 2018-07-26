Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNearly 250 dead in IS attacks on south Syria: new toll

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The death toll in coordinated Islamic State group suicide bombings and shootings in southern Syria rose to nearly 250 overnight, more than half of them civilians, a monitor said Thursday.

Wednesday's attacks hit Sweida, a Druze-majority province mostly held by the government which had remained relatively insulated from the country's seven-year civil war.

The death toll climbed steadily throughout the day and into the night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said.

"The toll is now 246 people dead, including 135 civilians," said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

The others killed were pro-government fighters or residents who had taken up arms to defend their villages.

"The toll keeps rising as civilians who were wounded are dying and people who were unaccounted for are found dead," Abdel Rahman told AFP.

Map of Syria locating Sweida
Map of Syria locating Sweida
AFP, AFP

The onslaught began with a triple suicide bombing in the city of Sweida, which was followed by attacks with guns and explosives on villages to its north and east.

A fourth blast hit the provincial capital later in the day.

IS claimed the assault hours later. At least 45 jihadists died carrying it out, the Observatory said.

It was the worst bloodshed to hit Sweida province since the civil war began in 2011.

Syrian state media reported deadly attacks on Sweida and surrounding villages but did not give a specific toll.

More about Syria, Conflict, South, Is
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Panic! at the Disco plays sold-out show at Madison Square Garden Special
Kenny Smith up for the 2018 'Guitar Player of the Year' IBMA
Red planet and 'blood moon' pair up to dazzle skygazers
Dale Ann Bradley receives three 2018 IBMA nominations
A road map for assessing blockchain health care startups
Eritrea dares to dream of change as Ethiopia peace dawns
Japan executes last sarin attack cult members on death row
Where now for Venezuela with 1,000,000% inflation?
Is there a connection between ALS and Lyme Disease? Special
Dutch halt Viagra in pregnancy trial after 11 babies die