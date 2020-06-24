Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNASA renames Washington HQ for 'Hidden Figures' trailblazer

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

NASA said Wednesday that it will rename its Washington headquarters after its first black female engineer, Mary Jackson, whose story was told in the hit film "Hidden Figures."

"Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

"Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology."

In 1951, Jackson was recruited by the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which in 1958 was succeeded by NASA.

She was a research mathematician who was later promoted to become the agency's first black female engineer.

Bridenstine announced that the new Mary W Jackson NASA headquarters building would be located on "Hidden Figures Way," which was renamed just last year.

The film "Hidden Figures" told the story of Jackson and fellow mathematicians Dorothy Vaughan and Katherine Johnson.

Jackson, who was played in the film by singer-actress Janelle Monae, died in 2005.

"Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA's successful history of exploration possible," Bridenstine said.

The move by NASA comes as weeks of protests in the United States have sparked a national reckoning about systemic racism and racial inequality.

"NASA facilities across the country are named after people who dedicated their lives to push the frontiers of the aerospace industry," Bridenstine said.

"The nation is beginning to awaken to the greater need to honor the full diversity of people who helped pioneer our great nation."

More about USA, Industrie, arospatiale, espace, histoire
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Halt extradition of Huawei exec says former Canada Supreme Court Justice
UK medical leaders urge virus response review, warn of second wave
Op-Ed: Trump's approval on handling of COVID-19 is now underwater
US says considering new taxes on $3.1 bn in European products
Review: Waterloo Revival releases catchy 'Something You Ain't Ever Had' Special
France wants discussion 'without taboos' on EU-Turkey ties
Trump's brother seeks to block niece's unflattering memoir: report
Veanne Cox talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for 'Indoor Boys' Special
Israeli airstrikes hit several targets in Syria killing seven
Coronavirus: Is it safe to use public swimming pools?