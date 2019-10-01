Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageN.Korea says to hold nuclear talks with US on Saturday

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

North Korea on Tuesday said it will hold working-level nuclear talks with the US on Saturday, signalling the resumption of much-anticipated negotiations after the collapse of a summit in February.

The two sides agreed to have "preliminary contact" on October 4 and hold working-level negotiations the following day, the North's vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

"It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-US relations," she added without disclosing the talks' venue.

North Korean officials were "ready" to enter the discussions, she said.

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been gridlocked since a second summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in February ended without a deal.

The two agreed to restart working-level dialogue during an impromptu meeting at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas in June, but the North's anger at a US refusal to cancel joint military deals with South Korea placed the process on hold.

Relations thawed last month after Trump fired his hawkish national security advisor John Bolton, who Pyongyang had repeatedly denounced as a warmonger.

North Korea's chief negotiator also responded positively to Trump's suggestion that the two sides try a "new method" of approaching their discussions.

Trump had criticised Bolton's suggestion of the "Libyan model" for North Korea, a reference to a denuclearisation deal with the African nation's former dictator Moamer Kadhafi -- who was killed after being deposed in 2011.

Pyongyang had bristled at that comment, which Trump said had "set us back very badly".

Despite the gridlock, Pyongyang has continued to praise Trump, calling him "bold" and "wise".

South Korea's presidential Blue House welcomed the resumption of dialogue between the North and the US.

"We hope to see the realisation of practical steps towards permanent peace regime and complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula through the upcoming talks," said spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

More about NKorea, US, Politics, Nuclear
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tesla V3 fast charging network expanding into Canada
Nathan Adrian up for Perseverance Award at 2019 Golden Goggles
Trump attacks Democrats, Giuliani subpoenaed for Ukraine documents
Q&A: Hackers access files from the sound of keystrokes Special
Google’s major plans for the .new TLD Commissioned
Justice eludes slain Saudi critic as crackdown persists
Russian cadets pose for selfies at Kalashnikov exhibition
Michael Harrison talks about debut comedy album and digital age Special
'Jail them!': Brexit divisions rise on fringes of UK Tory meet
Rescuers fear six trapped after Taiwan bridge collapse