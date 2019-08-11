Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMyanmar troops help flood rescue after landslide kills 48

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Environment

Myanmar troops deployed to flood-hit parts of the country on Sunday to help with relief efforts after the death toll from a deadly landslide jumped to 48.

Every year monsoon rains hammer Myanmar and other countries across Southeast Asia, submerging homes, displacing thousands and triggering landslides.

But the disaster Friday in southeastern Mon state was the worst in recent memory and hundreds of emergency response workers were still pulling bodies out of the muddy wreckage early Sunday.

"The total death toll reached 48. Search and rescue is still ongoing," Paung township administrator Zaw Moe Aung told AFP.

Heavy rains pounded Mon, Karen and Kachin states, flooding roads and destroying bridges.

As the rainy season reaches its peak, the country's armed forces are pitching in.

"Our regional military commands are working to help with the search and rescue process in disaster areas," Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told AFP.

The disaster in Myanmar's Mon state was the worst in recent memory
The disaster in Myanmar's Mon state was the worst in recent memory
YE AUNG THU, AFP

"Helicopters will be used to supply food."

The bulk of the effort is focused on hard-hit Mon state, which sits on the coast of the Andaman sea.

Floodwaters have submerged more than 4,000 houses in the state and displaced more than 25,000 residents who have sought shelter in monasteries and pagodas, according to state-owned Global New Light of Myanmar.

Vice President Henry Van Thio visited landslide survivors in a Paung township village on Saturday and "spoke of his sorrow" while promising relief assistance, the paper reported.

Around 89,000 people have been displaced by floods in recent weeks, although many have since been able to return home, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

More about Myanmar, Landslide, Disaster
More news from
Latest News
Top News
The curious story of a dog's cell that turned into a cancer
Separated Bangladeshi twins stable: doctors
'Toxic' Italian steel plant clean-up is a towering task
Afghan peace deal expected to be signed some time next week
Tourism in trouble: Hong Kong demos hit economy
Review: Soap actors deliver a pleasant afternoon in Tarrytown, New York Special
Review: David Cook and Dylan Rockoff rock hard at Sony Hall in New York Special
Third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash to honor Bill Anderson
President Trump opposes joint US South Korea military games
French industry hits the beach to woo future recruits