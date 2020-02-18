Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMyanmar's most isolated pray for harvest

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Travel

A haunting refrain pierces the night as the tribeswomen of the Gongwang Bonyo, among the most isolated people in Myanmar, dance around a campfire to bless the harvest ahead.

The group are part of the Naga, a blanket term for dozens of tribes each with their own distinct dialect living near the Indian border, only accessible by nerve-shredding motorcycle journeys and on foot.

Dressed in black and wearing orange bead necklaces and palm leaf headbands they rotate around a fir...
Dressed in black and wearing orange bead necklaces and palm leaf headbands, they rotate around a fire in Satpalaw Shaung village, hands held tightly and braving the cold with bare arms
YE AUNG THU, AFP

Dressed in black and wearing orange bead necklaces and palm leaf headbands, they rotate around a fire in Satpalaw Shaung village, hands held tightly and braving the cold with bare arms.

"This is the essence of our village and it brings us joy," they chorus.

Like most Naga, the Gongwang Bonyo are mainly subsistence farmers who clear and burn the steep slopes around them to plant paddy, maize and vegetables.

There are some 400 000 Naga in Myanmar cut off from three million others in India
There are some 400,000 Naga in Myanmar, cut off from three million others in India
Ye Aung THU, AFP

The next season they move on, leaving the soil to recover for up to 10 years.

"The song is a prayer to bring success to the hill farms this coming year," 32-year-old village head Maung Tar tells AFP.

"We dance in a circle to show we're united and that nobody can divide us. We don't let go, whatever happens."

But the Naga are a people divided.

The group are part of the Naga a blanket term for dozens of tribes each with their own distinct dia...
The group are part of the Naga, a blanket term for dozens of tribes each with their own distinct dialect living near the Indian border
Ye Aung THU, AFP

Tracing a mountain ridge, the India-Myanmar frontier is a legacy of British rule, left behind by the retreating colonial power in the wake of World War II.

It has left some 400,000 Naga in Myanmar estranged from three million others in India.

A struggle for independence waged by armed factions on both sides has simmered for decades and yearning for a united Nagaland remains strong.

The women continue their campfire ritual through dawn, temperatures plummeting in a test of physical endurance helped by an occasional draught of rice wine.

The women continue their campfire ritual through until dawn in a test of physical endurance helped b...
The women continue their campfire ritual through until dawn in a test of physical endurance helped by an occasional draught of rice wine
Ye Aung THU, AFP

It will be the men's turn in a few weeks' time, once the newly designated land is fully cleared and ready for planting.

As the roosters crow and the sun rises, youngsters are welcomed into the circle while the men prepare a freshly slain pig for the day's feast.

"We worry about losing our traditions. That's why we teach them to our children," says village head Maung Tar.

More about Myanmar, Festival, Agriculture, Minorities, naga
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump threatens lawsuits if Mueller probe cases not thrown out
Language of Afghan peace deal between Taliban and US finalized
Alter Bridge to kick off 'Walk the Sky' Tour this spring
Saudi jet 'downing' in Yemen stirs alarm over Huthi weaponry
Zach Avery talks 'Shookum Hills,' 'The Gateway,' Charlize Theron Special
Anxious passengers wait to leave Japan virus ship
Diamond Princess: the quarantined cruise ship by the numbers
Locust outbreak in East Africa spreads to South Sudan
Op-Ed: Windows 10 mess fix shows how screwed up it is
Pompeii restoration unearths 'surprise' treasures