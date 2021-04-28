Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMyanmar junta launches fresh air raids in rebel territory

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

Myanmar's military launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory after gunfire was heard from neighbouring Thailand, a Thai official said Wednesday, as fighting escalates along the border.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the junta ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup, its power grab angering much of its population.

The anti-junta movement has also garnered some support from some ethnic rebel groups, which controls territory along Myanmar's border regions.

The Karen National Union (KNU), one of the most prominent, has been among the junta's most vocal opponents -- blasting the junta for violence against anti-coup protesters.

Clashes with the military in KNU's territory along the eastern border have increased since Feb 1, with the junta deploying air assaults last month -- the first instance in Karen state in over 20 years.

The KNU's Fifth Brigade on Tuesday attacked and razed an army base on the banks of the Salween River -- which demarcates a border between Thailand and Myanmar -- and the military retaliated with air offensives.

On Wednesday, gunfire and bomb explosions could once again be heard around 9 am near Myanmar's Dar Gwin military base -- located just north of yesterday's skirmish.

"It is suspected that (Myanmar) soldiers opened fire to protect their base," said a statement from Sithichai Jindaluang, the governor of Mae Hong Son province which borders Myanmar's Karen state.

Two Myanmar military airplanes then "launched an air strike and aerial gunfire", followed by rockets fired from helicopters around noon, he said.

The governor added that 68 Myanmar residents crossed into Thailand this morning for refuge.

The day before, a 45-year-old Myanmar national had crossed over in the evening after Tuesday's fighting to seek medical help for his wounded wrist. He is now "stable".

KNU's head of foreign affairs Padoh Saw Taw Nee confirmed the air raids, but said their soldiers "did not attack anything today".

He also criticised the junta for launching air assaults on an area where there are civilians.

"This is not the proper way for them to retaliate because the air strikes is extensive power compared to the might of (KNU's militia)," he told AFP.

"They need to target military, but now all we see are civilians getting hurt."

Both the Thai governor and KNU could not confirm any casualties from Wednesday's air raids.

More than 24,000 people have been displaced from their homes since the military launched its first air strikes in the area last month.

Within Myanmar, the junta's security forces have killed more than 750 civilians since February 1, according to a local monitoring group tracking the death toll.

More about Myanmar, Thailand, Politics, Military, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
European Parliament closes Brexit saga with trade deal vote
Iran audio leak sought to sow 'discord' amid nuclear talks: president
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
Brad Benedict opens up about 'The Oval' Season 2 on BET Special
Kenny Loggins talks Record Store Day exclusive vinyl, new single Special
Samsung heirs to pay billions in tax, donate Monet, Picasso works
US Navy fired warning shots on Iran boats in Gulf: Pentagon
Adam Jacobs of 'Aladdin' talks 'Behind the Curtain' docu-concert Special
Brock O'Hurn talks about 'The Resort' horror film, and success Special
Assessing why COVID-19 can cause silent hypoxia