Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMurdered Israelis involved in 'money laundering,' says Mexico government

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two Israelis shot dead in Mexico City were involved in money laundering and had links to local mafias, Mexico's government said on Friday.

Alon Azulay, 41, and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, 44, were gunned down in a restaurant inside a mall in the south of the sprawling capital city on Thursday.

Israel's embassy in Mexico said both had "criminal records in Israel as well as Mexico."

"These are a settling of scores between organized criminal gangs with various interests," said Alfonso Durazo, the secretary of security and civilian protection.

He said the criminal gangs involved were in disputes for a variety of reasons but it was "mainly about money laundering."

He said both Israeli and Mexican criminal organizations were involved in the affair.

A Mexican woman, believed to be one of two killers, was arrested trying to leave the scene and has been questioned by police.

She originally claimed she'd attacked one of the two men, with whom she had been in a relationship, because he'd been unfaithful.

However she later changed her story and gave details that led police to investigate organized crime links.

More about Mexico, Israel, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Justin Moore releases amazing 'Late Nights and Longnecks' album Special
Chatting with Brett Hawke: Olympian, World class swimming coach Special
EU partners warn Johnson against Brexit 'provocations'
Review: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders join Adam Lambert and Queen in Texas Special
Canadian police deploy dogs, air surveillance in hunt for murder suspects
Trump threatens French wine in digital tax retaliation
Britain draws Russia's fury by fining RT for bias over Skripal
Raw materials for EV batteries facing supply crunch
EU partners warn Johnson against Brexit provocation
Linda Ronstadt 'The Sound of My Voice' film trailer released