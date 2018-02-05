Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

Mulroney daughter seeks Ontario conservative leadership

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Caroline Mulroney, daughter of Canada's former conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney, announced she will run for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario ahead of the upcoming provincial election.

Mulroney's entry into politics could spell the emergence of a new political dynasty in the country -- with current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself the son of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Mulroney, a 43-year-old lawyer with no experience in politics, confirmed her decision on Twitter Sunday night.

"Let's get it done.I'm running for leader. Join me," she posted on Twitter, with a link to her campaign website.

Speaking to The Star, Mulroney shared her belief that people "really want something completely new" following 15 years of liberal government in Ontario.

The eldest daughter of Brian Mulroney -- who led Canada from 1984 to 1993 -- was nominated last August as a Progressive Conservative candidate for the north Toronto riding of York-Simcoe for June's provincial election.

The party leadership position unexpectedly became vacant following the resignation of Patrick Brown over sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies.

Mulroney will have to fight off several other candidates to become party leader and possibly Premier of Ontario if her party wins on June 7.

More about Canada, Politics, Mulroney
More news from
Latest News
Top News
New chip links blockchain to industrial IoT devices
Moscow authorities struggle to clear record snowfall
Confidence grows for deal on new Merkel government
Essential Science: Disappointing data for wearables?
Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with pope
Interview: Health technology can transform healthcare industry Special
On mountain frontline, Yemen army makes push for Sanaa
Paris attacks suspect tells court 'I put my trust in Allah'
Fireplay is creative lead of Justin Timberlake's halftime show
In Syria's Afrin, locals mobilise to defend hometown against Turkey