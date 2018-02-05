Mulroney daughter seeks Ontario conservative leadership

Caroline Mulroney, daughter of Canada's former conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney, announced she will run for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario ahead of the upcoming provincial election.

Mulroney's entry into politics could spell the emergence of a new political dynasty in the country -- with current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself the son of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Mulroney, a 43-year-old lawyer with no experience in politics, confirmed her decision on Twitter Sunday night.

"Let's get it done.I'm running for leader. Join me," she posted on Twitter, with a link to her campaign website.

Speaking to The Star, Mulroney shared her belief that people "really want something completely new" following 15 years of liberal government in Ontario.

The eldest daughter of Brian Mulroney -- who led Canada from 1984 to 1993 -- was nominated last August as a Progressive Conservative candidate for the north Toronto riding of York-Simcoe for June's provincial election.

The party leadership position unexpectedly became vacant following the resignation of Patrick Brown over sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies.

Mulroney will have to fight off several other candidates to become party leader and possibly Premier of Ontario if her party wins on June 7.