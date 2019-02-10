Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMother and child die in French fire following bakery blast

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A woman and a child were killed in a fire in the eastern city of Lyon believed to have been sparked by a gas blast in a bakery, authorities said.

The fire comes days after 10 people were killed in a blaze at a Paris apartment building and a month after a massive gas explosion in the centre of the capital that left four dead in a building that also housed a bakery.

The Lyon fire broke out Saturday night after the blast in the bakery on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

"Two bodies were found, that of a woman and a child," Lyon's public prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said, adding that police were investigating the cause of the blaze.

Witnesses told AFP that a man who suffered minor injuries after jumping from the second floor told the fire service that his pregnant wife and child were still inside. Three passersby were also slightly hurt.

"Blue flames several metres high rose up from the bakery and engulfed the upper floors," Chahine Reghi, a man living across the street, told AFP.

Tuesday's inferno in Paris was started by a resident with psychological problems, investigators said. The suspect, who is in her 40s, has been charged over the fire, which was the deadliest in the city in over a decade.

More about France, Fire, Investigation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Modest praise for US reform of visa program for skilled workers
Caught in Syria, foreign jihadist suspects may face trial in Iraq
Bitcoin breaks through $3,700 briefly as crypto market booms
Greek-Australian teen develops an app to help kids learn Greek
Keystone pipeline in major oil leak
Humanitarian aid used as weapon in Maduro-Guaido conflict
Fury at HIV data leak in conservative Singapore
Remembering the first Africans to arrive in America
Q&A: Improving healthcare with the IoT Special
Parry Shen talks acting career, 'General Hospital,' motivations Special