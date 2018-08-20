Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Most horrible place on earth': German FM visits Auschwitz

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday visited the former Nazi-German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, which he called "the most horrible place on earth".

Maas has often said that the site which Nazi Germany installed in occupied Poland during World War II inspired him to go into politics.

"I saw thousands of children's shoes that were taken off them on their way to the gas chamber, tons of human hair that was taken from people before they were sent to the gas chamber," Maas said after visiting the site in the southern Polish city of Oswiecim.

"This is the most horrible place on earth. And it is here where you have to make a choice: either you lose all faith in humanity, or you gain the hope and the strength to stand up for human dignity and to work for it," he added.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas seen here laying a wreath on Monday has often said the death ca...
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, seen here laying a wreath on Monday, has often said the death camp inspired him to go into politics
JANEK SKARZYNSKI, AFP

"This is a place of remembrance that reminds us Germans above all of what we did to millions of people. We need this place because our responsibility will never end."

Auschwitz-Birkenau has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of European Jews, one million of whom were killed at the camp between 1940 to 1945.

More than 100,000 others including non-Jewish Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and anti-Nazi resistance fighters also died there.

Later Monday, Maas will hold talks with Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz at the Maximilian Kolbe Center, a spiritual site in the nearby village of Harmeze.

Kolbe was a Polish priest who died at Auschwitz after taking the place of a condemned man. He was made a saint by the Catholic Church in 1982.

More about Poland, Germany, History, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Moderate carb intake is good for health
Justin Trudeau formally announces he'll run again in 2019
ESA set to launch satellite to measure the wind on Tuesday
Worst anthrax outbreak in 20 years hits French farms
Why multiple earthquakes are rattling one Indonesian island
Eric Clapton to release new holiday CD, dedicates song to Avicii
How graphene can advance quantum computers
Review: Lauren Davidson overcomes the melancholy in 'Pouring Rain' ballad Special
10 years for Iran journalist who 'insulted' imam on Twitter
Human Nature to tour Australia for 30th anniversary celebration