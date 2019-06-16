Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMoscow warns against 'baseless accusations' over tanker attacks

Listen | Print
By AFP     58 mins ago in Politics

The Kremlin on Sunday warned against "baseless accusations" over last week's attacks in the Gulf of Oman on two oil tankers, blamed by Washington and Riyadh on Iran.

"Such incidents can undermine the foundations of the world economy. That's why it's hardly possible to accept baseless accusations in this situation," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

"We always urge a sober appraisal of the situation and to wait for more or less convincing evidence to appear," Peskov said on Russian television, extracts of which were published by the RIA Novosti news agency.

A Japanese and a Norwegian oil tanker were targeted in attacks on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The official Iranian news agency IRNA said the attacks took place within 30 nautical miles of Iran's coastline.

Iran rejected US accusations it was to blame, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeting that the US had "immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence".

Saudi Arabia, Iran's arch-rival in the region and the world's top oil exporter, joined Washington in accusing Tehran of the attacks, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying he "won't hesitate" to tackle any threats to the kingdom.

For his part the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Ali Larijani, hinted Sunday that Washington could be behind the "suspicious" tanker attacks in order to pile pressure on Tehran, IRNA reported.

Moscow "severely" condemned the attacks, he said, warning against drawing "hasty conclusions".

More about Gulf, Shipping, Oil, US, Iran
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Johnson's Brexit plan would crumble: rival for UK PM
Review: The Warped Tour Band rocks Mulcahy's in a punk and emo fashion Special
Review: Josh Groban spectacular at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island Special
Fecal transplant deaths: Call for improved regulations
Trump to raise Hong Kong protests with Xi at G20: Pompeo
Massive power failure hits Argentina, Uruguay, parts of Brazil
Review: Julie Roberts will melt your heart with new country single Special
Hong Kong leader apologises as record rally chokes city
Japanese tanker owner contradicts US account of attack
Pompeo vows US will guarantee passage through Strait of Hormuz