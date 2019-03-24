Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMoroccan teachers stage new demo over benefits

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in World

Thousands of teachers flooded the streets of the Moroccan capital on Sunday to demand better conditions after a nighttime protest dispersed by riot police left dozens wounded.

Teachers on temporary contracts have been on strike since March 3 demanding permanent employment arrangements that would improve their rights and benefits, especially over retirement.

On Saturday night baton-wielding riot police used water cannons to disperse a protest by several thousand young teachers who marched peacefully in central Rabat chanting "freedom, dignity, social justice".

As night fell, demonstrators held aloft candles and used their mobile phones as torches, before setting up a makeshift camp in front of parliament.

Police moved in to break up the gathering after the protestors refused to leave following more than two hours of negotiations, according to an AFP journalist.

Moroccan police broke up the protest by teachers after more than two hours of negotiation failed
Moroccan police broke up the protest by teachers after more than two hours of negotiation failed
FADEL SENNA, AFP

Around 60 people were lightly wounded and taken to hospital, according to Othman Zeriouch, one of the organisers of the protest movement.

On Sunday morning several thousand teachers were back on the streets of Rabat, chanting slogans such as "we must safeguard free education" and "teaching is not a commodity".

They also demanded changes to current temporary contracts -- saying "the people want (their) abolition" -- in the protest which lasted several hours and followed a march to parliament.

Zeriouch said a meeting would be held later Sunday to discuss future action.

Teachers on temporary contracts enjoy the same salaries as their permanent colleagues -- 5,000 dirhams ($520) a month -- but unlike them do not have access to a pension fund and other benefits.

More about maroc, ducation, Manifestation, enseignants, grves
More news from
Latest News
Top News
World Tuberculosis Day: How scientists are combating TB
Nvidia’s AI software turns scribbles into landscape masterpieces
Three of four engines on stricken Norway cruise ship restarted
'Lots of dead', 'water full of snakes': cyclone survivors recount
Turkey's ex-premier squares up for Istanbul election battle
US lawmakers clash while awaiting a briefing on Mueller report
Huawei CFO had MacBook, iPhone 7 Plus and iPad Pro when arrested
Under threat May holds Brexit crisis talks
Review: Long Island band nails Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Special
Disease fears mount for Africa cyclone survivors