A Moroccan man was arrested in Paris Wednesday on suspicion of helping a jihadist who tried to massacre passengers on a Paris-bound train from Amsterdam in 2015, a source close to the inquiry told AFP.

The source said the 36-year-old is suspected of providing "logistical help" to Ayoub El Khazzani, who opened fire with a Kalashnikov on the Thalys train just after it entered France, wounding two people.

Three Americans holidaying in Europe -- two of them off-duty servicemen -- overpowered him, saving passengers from what could have been a bloodbath.

The attack was recently turned into a film by Clint Eastwood, "The 15:17 to Paris", starring the Americans as themselves.