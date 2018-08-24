Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMore than 700 arrested in Brazil over femicide

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

More than 700 people accused of committing or planning murders -- in large part against women -- were arrested Friday in a coordinated sweep across Brazil.

Some 5,000 police officers took part in the crackdown, which was launched in July, with numbers of arrests expected to go as high as 1,000 by the end of the day, the public security ministry said.

The sweep was part of government efforts to respond to ever-rising violent crime in Brazil, including a sharp increase in femicide, or murders specifically targeting women.

By midday, 643 adults and 61 adolescents had been detained across 17 Brazilian states, authorities said.

"What matters to us is protecting lives and above all combating femicide, this terrible and unacceptable crime," said public security minister Raul Jungmann.

"Some crimes are more serious and repugnant, especially those against women."

A respected annual report released this month by the non-profit Brazilian Forum for Public Security found a six percent increase in murders of women in 2017.

These included 1,133 deaths as a result of femicide, or victims being deliberately targeted because they were women. The 60,018 rapes were up more than eight percent compared to 2016.

More about Brazil, Police, Arrest, Crime, Women
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dash Berlin frontman, Jeffrey Sutorius, to play under own name
Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'
Zero tolerance: no safe level of alcohol, study says
Salt of the Alps: ancient Austrian mine holds Bronze Age secrets
Israel PM urges Baltics to push EU on Iran
Taylor Swift breaks record for highest-grossing tour by a female
Texas oil companies want feds to pay for climate protection
Sofia Reyes talks about inspirations, Café Bustelo and Ed Sheeran Special
Review: Billy Joel honors Aretha Franklin with 'Respect' at The Garden Special
Review: The Chainsmokers and NGHTMRE release upbeat 'Save Yourself' track