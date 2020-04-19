Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMore than 100,000 coronavirus infections in Latin America: AFP tally

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The number of coronavirus infections across Latin America surpassed 100,000 on Sunday with nearly 5,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally based on official figures reported by individual countries.

Brazil, with a population of 210 million, has the most cases -- 38,654 infections and 2,462 deaths -- although experts believe the number of infections to be far greater, given relatively little testing.

Based on official figures, Latin America as a whole had 100,952 cases on Sunday, with 4,924 deaths.

While Europe and North America have so far borne the brunt of the pandemic, infections have been steadily rising across Latin America which has little of the health infrastructure of its richer counterparts.

The International Monetary Fund issued a dire warning on Thursday over the far-reaching economic consequences for the region, saying it is facing its worst recession since countries began producing data in the 1950s.

Recent conditions in the region have led to "plummeting" economic activity with growth estimated to contract by 5.2 percent in 2020, said Alejandro Werner, the IMF's western hemisphere director.

More about Health, Virus, LATAM
More news from
Latest News
Top News
AI-based fever detection cameras for crowds launched
Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link
Op-Ed: We may be relying on flawed COVID-19 model for reopening country
Five-minute coronavirus test to be made available to healthcare
Op-Ed: #floridamorons trending on Twitter as people flock to the beaches
COVID-19: How companies are shifting to meet new demands
World's longest sea creature found off Australian coast
T.J. O'Connor talks fitness, digital age, success, offers advice Special
Fearful but impatient, Italy edges toward end of lockdown
FBI warns schools of cyber threats during COVID-19 crisis Special