Hundreds of people attended funerals Monday for casualties of a Turkish offensive against Kurdish forces in the Syrian border region of Afrin.

New civilian casualties were reported following the latest clashes and air strikes in the operation launched by Turkey and Syrian opposition fighters against Kurdish militia in northwestern Syria.

Ankara, which considers the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria a "terror" group, has vowed to carry on and possibly expand the operation, launched January 20, despite international concern and strained relations with Washington.

Civilians and fighters on Monday took turns to carry the coffins of 24 casualties past Afrin's main hospital, accompanied by an angry crowd.

In reaction to the offensive, the Kurds have said they will not attend peace talks aimed at resolving Syria's almost seven-year civil war to be held Tuesday in the Russian city of Sochi.

A picture taken on January 28, 2018, in the city of Afrin shows smoke billowing from surrounding areas during the Turkish military operation against the Kurdish enclave George OURFALIAN, AFP

Turkish forces kept up air strikes and artillery fire on northern and western parts of Afrin, a predominantly Kurdish region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

"Fighting has intensified on several fronts," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory, which uses a network of long-established sources to monitor Syria's war.

He said pro-Turkish forces had captured eight areas near the border since the start of the operation.

The Turkish military said Sunday it had seized control of Mount Barsaya near the town of Afrin, a strategically important high point.

On Monday, Turkish forces erected barricades around their tanks and armoured vehicles on the hill, an AFP correspondent said, adding that the operation's commander General Ismail Metin Temel visited the site.

At least 14 people, including five children, died Sunday in Turkish air strikes on the region, the Observatory said.

- Clouds of smoke -

Control of Syria , AFP

It says 55 civilians have been killed since the start of the offensive, a figure which Turkey disputes, saying it is doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties.

At the main hospital in Afrin, a pick-up truck pulled up on Sunday carrying wounded civilians, including children in blood-stained clothes, who were rushed inside for treatment.

An ambulance arrived bearing the bodies of a man and a small child whose skull had been crushed.

Clouds of black smoke rose Monday from the hills around Afrin, but fighting had not yet reached the city. Shops were open and many residents going about their business as normal.

Turkey says seven of its soldiers have died since its operation "Olive Branch" was launched, while around 40 others have been wounded.

At least 76 pro-Turkish rebels have been killed, as well as 78 Kurdish fighters, according to the Observatory.

The Turkish army said Monday that "597 terrorists have been neutralised" since the start of the operation.

A family travels in a truck after being hit by air strikes in a village in the Afrin district George OURFALIAN, AFP

Turkish relations with the United States have soured over Ankara's stance on the YPG -- which Ankara says is a "terrorist" offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK, which has waged a war against the Turkish state for three decades, is proscribed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

The YPG has received support from the United States and it has spearheaded the battle against the Islamic State group across swathes of Syria.

- Peace talks in Russia -

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to expand the offensive against the YPG to Manbij, east of Afrin.

Turkey's interior ministry said Monday that authorities had detained 311 people suspected of disseminating "terror propaganda" in connection with the offensive.

Soldiers carry the coffin of a Turkish soldier killed in clashes with a Kurdish militia in Afrin, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul YASIN AKGUL, AFP

Delegates were meanwhile gathering for the first Syria peace congress in Russia, but expectations were tempered after the country's main opposition group, as well as the Kurds, refused to participate.

Regime-backer Moscow has invited hundreds of people to Tuesday's talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, co-sponsored by Turkey which backs the rebels and Iran, another supporter of President Bashar al-Assad.

After another round of failed peace talks in Vienna last week, the main opposition Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC), said it would not attend the congress.

The SNC accused Assad's regime and its Russian backers of continuing to rely on military might and showing no willingness to enter into honest negotiations to end the war, in which more than 340,000 people have died.

Assad's forces have managed to regain control of much of the territory lost in the early years of the war and in recent months have been concentrating efforts on the northwestern province of Idlib.

Large parts of the province are controlled by a group dominated by Al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate.

The Observatory said Monday that regime air strikes had killed 33 civilians in the past 24 hours in Idlib.