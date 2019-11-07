Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMorales leads outrage over humiliating attack on Bolivian mayor

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in Politics

Bolivia's President Evo Morales condemned Thursday an attack on a female mayor in which an opposition mob forcibly cut her hair, covered her in paint and marched her barefoot through the streets.

Bolivia has been rocked by deadly post-election violence over opposition claims that Morales rigged his re-election last month.

A 20-year-old student died in clashes Wednesday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the central city of Cochabamba, bringing the overall toll to three dead since the October 20 election.

In nearby Vindo, an opposition mob stormed the municipal headquarters and dragged the mayor, Patricia Arce, into the street before setting the building ablaze.

Morales said in a tweet Thursday that Arce -- a member of his ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party -- had been "cruelly abducted for expressing and defending her ideals and the principles of the poorest."

Television images showed her on the ground, her hair cut, and covered in red paint. She was dragged and forced to walk barefoot through the town by the mob, before being rescued by police on motorcycles.

Morales' party demanded the police bring the perpetrators to justice.

Arce's office told local media Thursday the mayor "is recovering" from her ordeal.

"For these people, being a woman is a crime, being humble is a crime, having a skirt is a crime, said Vice President Alvaro Garcia.

"This has never happened in our democracy. That is called fascism: attacking women, assaulting them for their ethnic status. What Bolivia is facing is a fascist wave."

The Women's Social Organizations, linked to the ruling party, expressed "outrage" at the attack, and "for all the insults of hatred, racism, discrimination and violence" of the opposition.

More about Bolivia, Vote, Protests, Mayor
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Families hold first funerals for Mormon massacre victims
South Sudan rival leaders given 100 days to form unity government
US lab identifies rare new HIV strain
Op-Ed: China wants ‘Earth-Moon Economic Zone’ by 2050
New phishing attacks impersonating the law departments Special
Exclusive premiere: 'Dirt In My Veins' video by Jordan Rager Special
Malaysia says US offer to host APEC 'not a good idea'
US reported to be building two bases near Syrian oil fields
NATO allies clash after Macron says alliance experiencing 'brain death'
December 24 & 25 are #1 days for cyber-fraud