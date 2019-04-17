Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica announced Wednesday it will collect donations from Canadians for the restoration of Paris's fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral.

Donations to the dedicated Quebec Solidarity Fund will be accepted until the end of the year, and then provided to the Paris cathedral "for its reconstruction," said a statement.

A charity concert is also being planned for early May in the gothic revival church in the city's historic Old Montreal district.

"We are clearly saddened and aggrieved by the immense loss of the heritage and history of the French people and the entire world," said Pierre Baribeau, president of the Fondation de la basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal.

"This is our way to show our support and help ensure the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral."