Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMontreal's Notre-Dame fundraises for Paris Notre-Dame restoration

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica announced Wednesday it will collect donations from Canadians for the restoration of Paris's fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral.

Donations to the dedicated Quebec Solidarity Fund will be accepted until the end of the year, and then provided to the Paris cathedral "for its reconstruction," said a statement.

A charity concert is also being planned for early May in the gothic revival church in the city's historic Old Montreal district.

"We are clearly saddened and aggrieved by the immense loss of the heritage and history of the French people and the entire world," said Pierre Baribeau, president of the Fondation de la basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal.

"This is our way to show our support and help ensure the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral."

More about Canada, qubec, glise, Religion, charit
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US imposes sanctions on Venezuela's central bank
Can Notre-Dame be restored in just five years?
Productivity rises in tech firm that gives workers Wednesdays off
Flood of lawsuits, flight of investors on cards with US Cuba move
Collision Toronto to feature innovative and disruptive startups
Opposition candidate the official winner in tight Istanbul vote
First-generation solar electric car to be built in Sweden in 2020
EU, Canada warn of reprisals as US targets foreign interests in Cuba
UK to roll out age checks for porn in world first
Chef Ariel Fox talks about Dos Caminos, winning 'Hell's Kitchen' Special