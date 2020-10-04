Email
article imageMontreal rally calls for 'justice' after indigenous woman's death

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Montreal to denounce what they said was systemic racism, after an indigenous woman filmed herself being insulted by nurses before dying in the hospital.

Shouting "Justice for Joyce!" and "Racism is a virus," the protesters demonstrated peacefully in the city's downtown against a backdrop of drums and traditional song.

Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman and mother of seven, died earlier this week at Joliette Hospital in Montreal under controversial circumstances.

In a video lasting several minutes, which she filmed from her hospital bed on her cell phone and posted to Facebook, Echaquan is heard calling for help and screaming in pain, as two hospital staff insult her.

Echaquan, who was hospitalized with stomach pain, died shortly after the video was recorded.

Protesters gather in central Montreal on October 3 2020 to demand action for the death of Joyce Ec...
Protesters gather in central Montreal on October 3, 2020, to demand action for the death of Joyce Echaquan
Eric THOMAS, AFP

Speakers Saturday made repeated calls for Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault's centrist government to shed light on the event and acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in the French-speaking province.

On Saturday afternoon, Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced that a public inquiry would be conducted.

Echaquan's family said Friday it intended to sue the hospital and staff members involved in the incident. Their lawyers also requested a police investigation.

Two other investigations are already underway into the cause of death and possible negligence.

