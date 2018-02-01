Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageModel Kate Upton accuses Guess exec of sexual harassment

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Supermodel Kate Upton has accused fashion giant Guess's co-founder Paul Marciano of sexually harassing women.

Upton, 25, did not cite a specific incident in her criticism Wednesday of Guess co-founder and creative director Marciano, who is 65.

Upton, who was once the face of Guess, became the latest star to add her voice to the global #MeToo campaign against sexual misconduct, that kicked off following accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #me too," Upton wrote on Twitter.

She repeated this on Instagram and added: "He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo."

Marciano co-founded Guess in 1981 and has been its executive chairman and chief creative officer since 2015.

Upton is married to star Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and is known for appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions. She has also done some acting.

She became a celebrity spokesmodel for Guess in 2011. Other models holding that position have included Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford, and more recently Gigi Hadid.

More about Entertainment, US, Fashion, upton, Guess
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Why the 'Blockchain Professor' Giaglis joins new ICO: Interview Special
Rockets from Syria sow despair in Turkish border town
Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa
Review: Tegan Marie fabulous at Opry City Stage in New York City Special
Putin orders alternative Olympic Games for banned athletes
Catalonia at an impasse: what next?
US citizen mobilization, dreaming big against Trump
FBI challenges White House over explosive Russia case memo
Study shows our immune systems severely impaired by microgravity
The raptors guarding Mexico's airport