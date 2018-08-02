Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMnangagwa elected Zimbabwe president: official result

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Politics

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, narrowly won the country's landmark election, results showed early Friday, in an outcome set to fuel fraud allegations as security forces patrolled the streets to prevent protests.

Mnangagwa won 50.8 percent of the vote, ahead of Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC party on 44.3 percent, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said.

"Mnangagwa, Emmerson Dambudzo, of ZANU-PF party is therefore duly declared elected president of the republic of Zimbabwe," said ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba.

Mnangagwa needed over 50 percent of the vote to secure victory without a second-round run-off.

Zimbabwe was braced for public reaction to the election results -- the first since the ousting of Robert Mugabe -- which have already sparked a deadly crackdown on protesters.

Six people were killed on Wednesday when troops fired live rounds against MDC demonstrators alleging the vote had been rigged.

Soldiers and police cleared central Harare on Thursday, shouting at pedestrians and traders to leave the area, as the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) continued to allege that ZANU-PF had stolen the election.

Moments before the official announcement, MDC spokesman Morgan Komichi denounced the results as "fake" after he took to stage at the ZEC results centre.

More about Zimbabwe, Vote, Final
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Seven sent to hospitals after pipeline explosions in Texas
Battle lines drawn in the fight over net neutrality
Graham Nash releases new video, to go on North American fall tour
Creed's Scott Stapp to play acoustic summer show on Long Island
Review: Dustin Collins releases new country album 'It's Been Awhile' Special
Venezuela loosens grip on currency in bid to ease crisis
Poland's Walesa extends olive branch to ruling party chief
Review: This country artist covers Jason Aldean, outdoes original song Special
Who built Stonehenge? Cremation ashes yield clues
McDonald's issues MacCoins for 50th anniversary of Big Mac