Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMnangagwa accuses West of 'backing violence' in Zimbabwe

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday accused western countries of supporting violent countrywide protests last month that were sparked by a huge rise in fuel prices.

At least 12 civilians died and hundreds more were injured following a joint police and military crackdown on protesters after shops were looted and set on fire.

"We regret the loss of life but we needed to protect property as well as other citizens not involved in the protests," Mnangagwa told local reporters.

“We have told the western countries that they cannot turn around and raise concerns when they are the ones sponsoring the violence," the privately-owned NewsDay newspaper quoted Mnangagwa as saying.

Authorities have blamed the protests on the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party and on non-governmental organisations that they said were backed by western governments.

When he took over from Robert Mugabe in 2017, Mnangagwa pledged to revive the moribund economy and attract foreign investment by ending the country's international isolation.

Police have arrested more than 1,100 people, including opposition lawmakers, trade unionists and even some children as part of the crackdown, which has been criticised by the US, the European Union and Britain as well as by rights groups.

Mnangagwa, who won a disputed election in July, also announced a package of measures for state workers after strikes by doctors and teachers over poor pay.

More about Zimbabwe, Politics, Unrest, Demonstration, mnangagwa
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Nissan Leaf Plus base S trim level will comply with emissions law
Brewing a cannabis alternative — the rise of beverages Commissioned
Sea Watch rescue ship detained by Italy coast guard
Huge cavity in bottom of Antarctic glacier signals rapid decay
Chinese Internet giant Tencent to partner with auto maker GAC
Trump celebrates Dow Jones rising above 25,000 same as last year
Game over for gamers? UK studios count Brexit costs
Artificial intelligence trends to watch in 2019
Japan's wagyu beef looks to conquer the world
Indian election budget helps farmers, middle class and 'mother cow'