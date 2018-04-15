Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMissing Salvadoran journalist found dead on roadside: media

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A Salvadoran journalist reported missing Sunday has been found dead on the side of a road, according to media reports.

According to media reports, the body of Karla Turcios, 33, was found on a highway on the outskirts of Santa Rosa Guachipilin, 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of San Salvador.

"Journalist Karla Turcios was murdered," the newspaper La Prensa Grafica -- a sister title of El Economista magazine, where the mother-of-one worked -- tweeted.

A source from the Salvadoran public prosecutor's office told AFP the body of an apparently strangled woman was found on a highway in the Santa Rosa Guachipilin area -- but there were no identifying documents available and the body was transferred for forensic analysis.

La Prensa Grafica said Turcios' husband identified her body by her clothes and a scar.

"We sympathize with your family in these hard times," the newspaper wrote on Twitter, sharing a photograph of Turcios.

Turcios had been reported as missing by her family and the newspaper earlier Sunday.

According to a public prosecutor's office source, an investigation is already underway and there are "several hypotheses" as to the circumstances surrounded Turcios' death.

Meanwhile, El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren said he had "ordered our security authorities to carry out an urgent and effective investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible."

More about elsalvador, desaparecidos, prensa, medios, polica
More news from
Latest News
Top News
New class of antibiotics to combat drug resistance
Bitcoin price now recovered well above $8,000 level
New e-health solution helps people to live independent lives
Japan claims Rare Earth Metals find with 'semi-infinite' supply
Trudeau: New legislation will 'make Trans Mountain happen'
Review: Pat Benatar gets The Paramount 'all fired up' with powerful voice Special
How artificial intelligence is influencing drug discovery
How blockchain is transforming banking
Lynn Anderson inducted into Hall of Great Western Performers
Canada's Trudeau defends controversial pipeline project