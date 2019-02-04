Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMillions take the plunge at India's religious mega festival

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Millions of Hindu pilgrims took the plunge into sacred rivers at the world's largest religious gathering Monday, led by ash-smeared holy men and accompanied by religious chanting.

On the most auspicious day of the months-long Kumbh Mela festival, devotees rose at dawn in the northern city of Allahabad to immerse themselves at the confluence of three rivers -- the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Thousands of Naga Sadhus, a devout, fierce and famously nude sect of followers of the Hindu god Shiv, and other holy men clad in saffron robes, led the mass bathing in the chilly waters, some brandishing swords and tridents.

Hindus believe that bathing in the sacred rivers cleanses them of sin and Monday's Mauni Amavasya Snan -- the "no moon day" -- is considered the holiest of the gigantic 48-day festival that runs until March 4.

More than 30,000 police were on duty to manage the huge crowds and prevent the deadly stampedes that have marred previous gatherings.

Authorities have spent about $40 million on an operation to block drains and make sure others undergo special cleansing so that waste water pouring into the rivers does not threaten the pilgrims.

Pilgrims have been streaming into a temporary tent city three times the size of Manhattan island to ...
Pilgrims have been streaming into a temporary tent city three times the size of Manhattan island to participate in the festival's high point
SANJAY KANOJIA, AFP

Special skimmer boats collected waste from the surface of the rivers and more than 40,000 temporary toilets have been installed.

Pilgrims have been streaming into a temporary tent city -- three times the size of Manhattan island -- in buses, trains and cars to participate in the festival's high point.

The confluence of the three rivers is considered especially holy and Hindus believe bathing there during the Kumbh helps cleanse sins and bring salvation.

Nearly 12 million people attended the inaugural bathing ritual on January 15 and about 120 million are expected during the whole festival.

Devotees meditate on the banks of the rivers after the dip and collect Ganges water in cans to take home. Many observe complete silence for the rest of the day after their ritual bath.

According to Hindu mythology, gods and demons fought a war over a sacred pitcher, or kumbh, containing the nectar of immortality.

During the clashes, a few drops fell to earth at four different locations -- one being Allahabad.

The historic city was recently renamed Prayagraj by the state's Hindu government but is still widely known as Allahabad, the name it was given by Muslim rulers hundreds of years ago.

More about India, Religion, kumbh, Culture
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin still consolidating around $3,400 before move up or down
Op-Ed: The Big Wet meets the Big Dry in Townsville
Review: Ben Platt will warm your heart with 'Bad Habit' song and video Special
China launches world's first robot ship for sounding rockets
Review: Adam Levine and Maroon 5 deliver horrible Super Bowl halftime set Special
Erdogan says Turkey keeping 'low-level' contact with Syria
Review: Gladys Knight belts out national anthem at Super Bowl LIII Special
WHO recommends cannabis international regulations be loosened
Op-Ed: Two tweets on Venezuela and a fantasy
Collection #1 hack was bad enough, what about Collection #2-5? Special