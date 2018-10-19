Migration over US-Mexico border 'reaching a moment of crisis': Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that illegal migration across the US-Mexican border is near crisis levels, as a caravan of Honduran migrants prepared to enter Mexico bound for the United States.

"President (Donald) Trump's been clear about the largest issue we face today. We are quickly reaching a point which appears to be a moment of crisis: record numbers of migrants," Pompeo told his Mexican counterpart, Luis Videgaray, during a visit to Mexico City.

"This moment has enormous implications for the opioid epidemic in the US," he added.

Pompeo's trip to Central America and Mexico came as a caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants prepared to cross Mexico's southern border with Guatemala on their northbound journey, drawing warnings from Trump that he would cut aid to the region, deploy the military and close the US-Mexican border if authorities did not stop them.

On Thursday, Trump branded the migrants an "onslaught" and an "assault on our country" in a series of typically fiery tweets.

Trump has made curbing illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency.

Barely a week goes by without him warning about the danger posed by ultra-violent Central American gangs like MS-13, while chants of "build the wall" are a staple of his pre-midterms campaign rallies.