In Mexico, there is a particularly colorful insult reserved for the mother of someone who has deeply offended you.

On Thursday -- Mexican Mother's Day -- a group of migrants at the US-Mexican border shouted it full blast at someone who has offended them very deeply indeed: President Donald Trump.

"Trump, chinga tu madre!" dozens of protesters belted out in Spanish at the border fence that separates Tijuana, Mexico from San Diego, California.

Trump has been a widely reviled figure in Mexico ever since he launched his presidential campaign in 2015 calling Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists, vowing to build a wall on the border and make Mexico pay for it.

In recent weeks, he has fueled the fire by lashing out at a caravan of Central American migrants crossing Mexico toward the United States, demanding the Mexican government stop them and sending thousands of National Guard troops to the border.

So this Mother's Day, a group of deported Mexicans and migrants hoping to reach the United States decided to send Trump a pointed message about his mom, organizing a protest known as a "mentada de madre," which roughly translates as a "mother insult."

"This is a verbal and symbolic expression Mexicans use to express our deepest indignation and anger at someone who's offended us," said Sergio Tamai, head of migrant advocacy group Angels Without Borders.

Scaling the border fence, waving Mexican flags and dancing to traditional Mexican music, protesters also had other angry words for the Republican president: "Trump, we will not pay for your wall," "Stop mass deportations," and more.

As a grand finale, they burned a blond-haired Trump pinata -- all under the watchful eyes of US border patrol agents standing guard on the beach, just on the other side of the fence.