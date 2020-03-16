Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMGM Vegas casinos to shutter due to virus: chairman

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Several Las Vegas casinos and hotels including venues on the city's main strip will close their doors in an effort to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus, MGM said Sunday.

"It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression," Jim Murren, chairman of MGM Resorts, said in a statement.

"Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities," Murren said, adding the company intends to re-open the facilities "as soon as it is safe."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new nationwide guidance recommending that organizers cancel or postpone any events gathering 50 people or more -- with the exception of day-to-day activities in education or business.

New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's famed bars and restaurants would be restricted to take-out or delivery, and that nightclubs, movie theaters, theaters and concert venues must close.

Schools, museums, sports arenas and entertainment venues have already closed in many US states.

More about Health, Virus, US, Lasvegas, Gambling
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Coronavirus shutdown: Schools scramble to feed students
Russia and Turkey to operate joint patrols on Syria's M4 highway
Egypt to provide military assistance to the Kurds in Syria
36 percent of all arms exports are from the US the last 5 years
Op-Ed: Epidemiology, managing the virus and ending the Coronababble
Coronavirus: For how long will financial instability last? Special
Meet Kristian Gkolomeev: World silver medalist, Greek swimmer Special
Mars Rover mission delayed until 2022 due to technology issues
Op-Ed: Trending on Twitter — Toilet paper and hoarding
Diego Tinoco talks about 'On My Block' on Netflix, inspirations Special