Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico shaken by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in Environment

Tourist hotspots in Mexico's Baja California Peninsula were shaken Friday by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake -- but no injuries or damage were reported, authorities said.

The epicenter was located in the Gulf of California, 76 kilometers northeast of Loreto, a small city in the state of Baja California Sur, the National Seismological Service said.

"There are no reports of people being affected or material damage," Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto posted on Twitter.

The Baja California peninsula, which borders the United States, is home to various resorts including Los Cabos -- a favorite among North American and European tourists.

Richard de la Cruz, director general of Mexico's civil defense, confirmed to Milenio Television that areas near the epicenter were not significantly affected.

"Nobody was injured or killed," he said.

According to De La Cruz, "all safety protocols were activated," with schools and hospitals evacuated following the tremor, which "was felt moderately" in Baja California Sur.

He added there was a small aftershock, although neither a change in sea level nor a tsunami risk is expected.

On September 7 and 19 of last year, Mexico suffered two earthquakes measuring 8.2 and 7.1 on the Richter scale respectively.

The first killed 100 people in Oaxaca and Chiapas, southeastern Mexico, while the second left more than 360 people dead, mostly in the capital Mexico City.

More about Mexico, Tourism, Earthquake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Late Cranberries singer O'Riordan to be buried on Tuesday
Mexico shaken by 6.3 magnitude earthquake
Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell Marai debuts in Quebec this year
Apple to release iOS update that can disable battery slowdowns
Starbucks opens first cashless store
Report: 60% of enterprises to rely on cloud SaaS by 2019
Review: SmithField dazzles at Irving Plaza in New York City Special
Pentagon strategy drops climate change as a security threat
Ethiopians throng streets for Christian Orthodox festival
Review: Elizabeth Lyons warms hearts on new video for 'God Moment' single Special