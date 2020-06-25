Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico's finance minister tests positive for virus

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera revealed on Thursday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just three days after he met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"I have very minor symptoms. From now on, I will be in quarantine and will keep working from home," Herrera wrote on Twitter.

Herrera was in the office of Lopez Obrador alongside Interior Minister Olga Sanchez and other public servants in a meeting on Monday to announce new government appointees.

After the meeting, the president published a video on social media in which Herrera could be seen by his side.

While the meeting participants kept apart from each other, those distances were less than the meter and a half recommended by health experts to avoid passing on the virus.

Neither the president nor Herrera was wearing a face mask.

Herrera also participated in a meeting with two more ministers on Tuesday.

However, he's not the first high ranking official in Lopez Obrador's government to have tested positive for the virus shortly after meeting with the president.

On June 7, Social Security Director Zoe Robledo revealed she had tested positive two days after accompanying Lopez Obrador at a press conference.

The next day, Lopez Obrador told reporters he was in good health and would not be taking a test.

Mexico has registered the second largest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America with almost 197,000, alongside more than 24,000 deaths from COVID-19 amongst a population of 127 million.

More about Health, Virus, mxico, Government
More news from
Latest News
Top News
John DeDakis talks 'The Situation Room,' new book and digital age Special
Wirecard collapse an 'unparallelled scandal'
Frost & Sullivan exposes data: What this means for customers Special
Millions lost to cyber-fraud during coronavirus pandemic Special
Adventure Club talks 'Back to You' single with Sara Diamond Special
Expert tips on boosting your broadband speed Special
NASA headquarters building named for first black female engineer
Op-Ed: How and why the US and UK lost the pandemic wars so abysmally
Bryan Datillo talks 'Days of Our Lives,' and upcoming fan event Special
Belarus president accuses Russia, Poland of election interference