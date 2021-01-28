Email
article imageMexico president continues Covid recovery, minister says

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to recover from the coronavirus and has only mild symptoms, his interior minister said Thursday.

The 67-year-old is "very well" and performing his duties from the National Palace, said Olga Sanchez, who is standing in for Lopez Obrador at his daily news conference.

"As soon as the specialists give their approval, he will be back," she added.

The health ministry reported on Wednesday that the president had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache, but was making good progress.

Lopez Obrador, who has a history of heart problems and hypertension, announced Sunday that he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The left-wing populist was accused of downplaying the risks of the virus early in the pandemic and for being slow to impose a lockdown.

He has refused to abandon his cross-country tours or wear a mask except on rare occasions, such as when he visited then US president Donald Trump in Washington last July.

Mexico has officially registered around 1.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 153,000 deaths, one of the world's highest fatality tolls.

