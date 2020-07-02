Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico president condemns rehab center attack that left 24 dead

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday condemned an attack on a drug rehabilitation center that left 24 people dead.

Authorities said gunmen entered the center in the city of Irapuato in the central Guanajuato state on Wednesday, forcing victims "onto the ground and shot them."

"It's a very serious situation that Guanajuato is suffering," said Lopez Obrador during his morning press conference.

"There's a confrontation between (criminal) gangs and most of the time these are attacks between them."

It was the deadliest such attack this year, which also left seven people wounded, three critically.

The president called on the Guanajuato government, which is in opposition hands, to investigate whether the violence could be partly due to "conspiracy" between local authorities and criminal gangs.

Guanajuato's governor, Diego Sinhue from the conservative National Action Party, was meeting with his security cabinet on Thursday.

The presence of large scale energy infrastructure in Guanajuato has attracted criminal gangs such as the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which deals in stolen fuel and is battling the powerful Jalisco New Generation cartel for control of the lucrative trade.

On June 21, authorities said they had captured 26 suspected members of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which responded by setting up blockades of burning vehicles in three cities.

Several days earlier six members of the same family, including one minor, had been murdered in the city of Celaya, one of those where the gang set up road blocks.

Wednesday's attack was the second most lethal assault since Lopez Obrador came to power in December 2018, after 28 people were killed at a bar in the eastern state of Veracruz last August.

Since December 2006 when the then-government launched a military operation against drug trafficking criminal gangs, more than 290,000 people have been murdered, according to official figures.

More about Mexico, Politics, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Drew Holland: American water polo player and goalie Special
Why text messaging remains the top business communication tool
Are you ready for (CCPA) privacy rights and consumer protection? Special
Global virus infections hit record highs in swelling pandemic
Actor Geoffrey Rush wins 'largest ever' Australian defamation payout
Putin triumphant as critics slam vote extending his rule
Regina King talks about Oscar win, motivations, fans, and success Special
Johnny Depp libel case in UK can go ahead: judge
Unemployment rates for Blacks and whites widest in five years
Iran reports 'accident' at nuclear site, warns enemies