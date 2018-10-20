Email
article imageMexico opens border to women and children from migrant caravan

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Mexican authorities on Saturday allowed dozens of women and children from the Honduran migrant caravan to pass into its territory, the country's ambassador to Guatemala said.

Luis Manuel Lopez told AFP the women and children would be processed by immigration authorities and taken to a shelter in the city of Tapachula, 40 kilometers (25 miles) away.

The women ran forward when immigration officers unchained a gate that had been pinning back migrants at the crossing.

"I'm happy, happy! At last!" shouted a relieved Gina Paola Montes, 21, as she ran onto Mexican territory.

One of the women fainted, alarming her relatives.

Eva Hernandez, 42, a Honduran activist, says the group had been promised they will receive refugee permits and a safe place to stay.

"We better find that shelter today," she said.

The women and children are part of a group of thousands of Honduran migrants on the Mexican border with Guatemala hoping to reach the United States.

