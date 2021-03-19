Email
article imageMexico makes arrest over murders of suspected Israeli mafiosi

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Mexican authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of two Israelis suspected of links to organized crime in July 2019, prosecutors said Friday.

Alon Azulay, 41, and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, 44, were gunned down in a restaurant inside a mall in the south of the capital.

The Mexico City attorney general's office said the suspect, identified as "Vanessa N," was detained by its agents acting on a search warrant.

According to Mexican media, the authorities believe she masterminded the killings.

The Israeli embassy said at the time that both men had criminal records in Israel and Mexico.

The Mexican government described the murders as a settling of scores mainly linked to money laundering.

