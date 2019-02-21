Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico government says fuel theft down 72 percent

Listen | Print
By AFP     22 mins ago in World

Mexico said on Thursday that theft of state fuel has been reduced by 72 percent since it launched a strategy to combat the crime at the end of last year.

"We've achieved a substantial reduction in oil theft. If we continue like this we could save around 50 billion pesos ($2.6 billion)," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a press conference.

Octavio Romero, the director of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), said 7.8 billion pesos had been saved between December 21, when the strategy was launched, and February 19.

Part of the strategy involved the closing of pipelines from which most of the country's fuel is transported.

That resulted in the unprecedented sight during the first half of January of daily queues at gas stations, while on January 18 132 people were killed after a pipeline exploded as it was being looted by hundreds of people using an illegal tap.

Despite this, opinion polls suggested the majority backed the government's move.

Fuel theft, involving organized criminals and corrupt officials, costs Pemex $3 billion a year, according to government statistics.

More about mxico, petrleo, criminalidad, crimen, organizado
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US military conducts observation flight over Russia
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Slash talks 'Living the Dream' album Special
Japan probe Hayabusa2 set for asteroid landing
Review: Michael Buble brings smooth vocals to Madison Square Garden Special
Louise Pitre opens up about new musical 'Marie, Dancing Still' Special
Review: Sting and Shaggy captivate on 'Just One Lifetime' music video Special
Bitcoin approaches but falls back before breaking $3,400 level
Tilray acquires Manitoba Harvest in deal worth over $300 million
Largest IS mass grave yet found outside Syria's Raqa
Britain softens Brexit stance in latest EU talks