article imageMexico gets 'Chapo' beer

By AFP     9 hours ago in World

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman may be serving a life sentence in prison, but the Mexican drug kingpin can now boast to having his own beer.

El Chapo Mexican Lager was launched by Guzman's daughter Alejandrina, who runs a fashion and lifestyle company built around her father's brand.

The company, Chapo 701, unveiled the craft beer Tuesday at a fashion trade show in Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city.

"It hasn't been released for sale to the public yet. I just brought some to display," spokeswoman Adriana Uriarte told AFP, saying the company was still processing the regulatory permits to sell it.

The beer sports a brown, black and white label crowned by Guzman's mustachioed image.

Guzman's daughter started the company just over a year ago. The "701" is a reference to the spot "El Chapo" held on Forbes magazine's annual ranking of the world's richest people in 2009, with a fortune estimated at $1 billion.

The company also sells clothing and accessories. Some of its products are made by inmates at the Puente Grande prison, on the outskirts of Guadalajara.

Guzman's beauty queen wife, Emma Coronel, has also launched a clothing line built around her husband's image.

"El Chapo," co-founder of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced to life in prison in a US court in July 2019 on charges of trafficking at least 1,200 tonnes of cocaine into the United States over the course of 25 years.

