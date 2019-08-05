Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico considers legal action against US over El Paso Massacre

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in World
Mexico is looking into taking legal action against the United States over the murder of eight Mexican citizens in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday.
In editorials and commentaries, several leading media outlets in Mexico put the blame squarely on President Donald Trump's shoulders, according to the BBC this evening.
They said Trump's incendiary rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and in particular, Mexican citizens over the past few years played a part in "encouraging the anti-immigrant feelings that reportedly motivated the suspect in the El Paso attack."
In the tweet above, the Mexican government's position, expressed in a tweet said: "We condemn this act of terrorism against the Mexican-US community and nationals from Mexico in the USA."
In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard called Saturday's shooting an “act of barbarism," reports NBC News.
“There will be legal action against whoever ends up being responsible for the sale of the assault weapons to the person responsible, and whoever pulled the trigger,” said Ebrard, reports Mexico News Daily. “We are going to request access to the investigation to find out how the weapon was sold and how it got into his hands.”
“The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into ... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect ... Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a video posted on Twitter.
Ebrard was in El Paso on Monday, meeting with the victims and offering the support of the Mexican government. In a translated statement Monday, the Foreign Minister offered a message of solidarity from the Mexican people to the families.
It is also understood that Mexico will participate in the investigation and trial of the alleged gunman, and is considering extraditing the suspect to face charges in Mexico if necessary. "We consider this to be an act of terror, obviously in U.S. territory, but against Mexican citizens," Ebrard said. "So we will be sharing all the details with authorities."
More about Massacre, El paso, Mexican nationals, antiimmigration rhetoric, Gun control
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Thomas gets busted, Hope learns the truth about baby Beth in B&B Special
High steaks: Cows go from roofs to plates in Pakistan for Eid
Beaches choked with stinky seaweed could be the new normal
Weekend gun-violence in Chicago leaves 7 dead and 44 injured
Boy thrown from London's Tate Modern is French tourist visiting UK
Bitcoin price movement bullish as it closes in on $12,000
Cindi Sansone-Braff talks 'Angel's Mice and Men,' future plans Special
Nigerian Shiite leader granted bail for medical care abroad
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen put on amazing show at the Xfinity Center Special
Putin urges new arms talks with US to avoid 'chaos'