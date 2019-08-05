By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Mexico is looking into taking legal action against the United States over the murder of eight Mexican citizens in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. They said Trump's incendiary rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and in particular, Mexican citizens over the past few years played a part in "encouraging the anti-immigrant feelings that reportedly motivated the suspect in the El Paso attack." El GobiernoDeMéxico reitera su rechazo absoluto a los lamentables hechos ocurridos en El Paso, Texas. Condenamos este acto de terrorismo en contra de la comunidad México-norteamericana y de nacionales de México en EE.UU. Conoce las medidas inmediatas que implantaremos👇🏽 775g6ynEAO— Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) August 5, 2019 In the tweet above, the Mexican government's position, expressed in a tweet said: "We condemn this act of terrorism against the Mexican-US community and nationals from Mexico in the USA." In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard called Saturday's shooting an “act of barbarism," reports “There will be legal action against whoever ends up being responsible for the sale of the assault weapons to the person responsible, and whoever pulled the trigger,” said Ebrard, reports “The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into ... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect ... Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a video posted on Twitter. Lamento los hechos ocurridos en El Paso, Texas, pueblo vecino y hermano de Ciudad Juárez y de nuestra nación. Envío mis condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas, tanto estadounidenses como mexicanos. La SRE y nuestro consulado están actuando y brindando apoyo. 5099IP5i1m— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 3, 2019 Ebrard was in El Paso on Monday, meeting with the victims and offering the support of the Mexican government. In a translated statement Monday, the Foreign Minister offered a message of solidarity from the Mexican people to the families. It is also understood that Mexico will participate in the investigation and trial of the alleged gunman, and is considering extraditing the suspect to face charges in Mexico if necessary. "We consider this to be an act of terror, obviously in U.S. territory, but against Mexican citizens," Ebrard said. "So we will be sharing all the details with authorities." In editorials and commentaries, several leading media outlets in Mexico put the blame squarely on President Donald Trump's shoulders, according to the BBC this evening.They said Trump's incendiary rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and in particular, Mexican citizens over the past few years played a part in "encouraging the anti-immigrant feelings that reportedly motivated the suspect in the El Paso attack."In the tweet above, the Mexican government's position, expressed in a tweet said: "We condemn this act of terrorism against the Mexican-US community and nationals from Mexico in the USA."In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard called Saturday's shooting an “act of barbarism," reports NBC News. “There will be legal action against whoever ends up being responsible for the sale of the assault weapons to the person responsible, and whoever pulled the trigger,” said Ebrard, reports Mexico News Daily. “We are going to request access to the investigation to find out how the weapon was sold and how it got into his hands.”“The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into ... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect ... Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a video posted on Twitter.Ebrard was in El Paso on Monday, meeting with the victims and offering the support of the Mexican government. In a translated statement Monday, the Foreign Minister offered a message of solidarity from the Mexican people to the families.It is also understood that Mexico will participate in the investigation and trial of the alleged gunman, and is considering extraditing the suspect to face charges in Mexico if necessary. "We consider this to be an act of terror, obviously in U.S. territory, but against Mexican citizens," Ebrard said. "So we will be sharing all the details with authorities." More about Massacre, El paso, Mexican nationals, antiimmigration rhetoric, Gun control Massacre El paso Mexican nationals antiimmigration rhet... Gun control Domestic terrorism