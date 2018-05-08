Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico candidate murdered, sixth in just over a week

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in Crime

A candidate for state legislature in Mexico's upcoming elections was shot dead, authorities said Tuesday, at least the sixth politician murdered in the past 10 days in what has become a blood-soaked campaign.

Abel Montufar Mendoza, a mayor who was running for a legislative seat in the violent state of Guerrero, was found dead inside his car in the city of Ciudad Altamirano, said Roberto Alvarez Heredia, the state's security spokesman.

"We have confirmed that it is the state legislature candidate Abel Montufar Mendoza," who was running for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alvarez said.

The candidate's body was riddled with bullets and naked from the waist down, said a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

At least six candidates for the July 1 general elections have now been murdered since April 29 in various incidents around the country.

Dozens more have been murdered since election season opened last September.

Public safety is one of the biggest issues of the campaign, after Mexico registered a record 25,000 murders last year.

Mexico is awash in violence linked to its powerful drug cartels.

Since the government deployed the military to fight drug trafficking in 2006, the country has registered more than 200,000 homicides, though the statistics do not track how many were linked to organized crime.

More about Mexico, Vote, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Marie Osmond, Kelly Lang partake in makeup tutorial via Facebook Special
Argentina seeks IMF financing to stabilize economy
Ford campaign confirms actors were hired for Monday debate rally
Virus affecting farmed Atlantic salmon puts wild salmon at risk
Trump announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal
Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary
DX success: Sprint focuses on telecom customer experience
Microsoft (finally) fixes Notepad
Mock moon dust kills cells and alters DNA — What about real dust?
Sweden allows mosque to call for prayer in controversial move