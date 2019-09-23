Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexico apologizes to victim of 1970s 'Dirty War'

Listen | Print
By AFP     35 mins ago in World

Mexico made an official, public apology Monday to a former member of a Marxist guerrilla group who was tortured by the army during the country's so-called "Dirty War" in the 1970s.

Martha Alicia Camacho and her late husband, Jose Manuel Alapizco, were detained by the army in August 1977 for belonging to the September 23 Communist League, a guerrilla group that was fighting Mexico's oppressive one-party government.

Camacho, who was pregnant at the time, was tortured for 49 days at an army base in the state of Sinaloa, forced to give birth in captivity and made to watch as soldiers tortured her husband, ultimately killing him.

"In the name of the Mexican state, I offer you a public apology for the violation of your rights in the context of the serious, widespread and systematic violations of human rights" during the Dirty War, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told Camacho in a ceremony.

Camacho, who survived the ordeal along with her newborn son, said she regretted her husband was not there.

"In memory of him and of so many others, let us hope they know we have not forgotten them," she said.

She also criticized the defense ministry for not sending a representative to the event to recognize "the atrocities they committed at that time."

It is the latest in a series of public apologies by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government since the leftist leader took power last year.

Officials previously apologized for the executions and "forced disappearances" perpetrated during the 1960s and 1970s by the security forces against left-wing militants, suspected sympathizers and their families in the southern state of Guerrero, the region hit hardest by the Dirty War.

They also apologized to investigative journalist Lydia Cacho, who was arrested and beaten in 2005 after publishing a book detailing her findings on child pornography and sex trafficking rings involving powerful businessmen.

More about Mexico, Politics, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Will Trump meet Iran's Rouhani at UN?
WMO warns that urgent action needed as temperatures rise
Trump says he put 'no pressure' on Ukraine, as tension mounts
Jagwar Twin talks 'Subject To Flooding,' 'Loser' and technology Special
Trump says 'not at all' worried about impeachment
Mexico braces for impact as Thomas Cook collapses
Natalie Coughlin is named Team Captain of the DC Trident team
After protests, Greta Thunberg and others file UN complaint
Anxious Thomas Cook passengers seek a way home to Britain
Tunisia sets up crisis cell for Thomas Cook fallout