Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexican police clash with pro-abortion protesters

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

Hundreds of women marched through Mexico's capital Monday to demand nationwide legalization of abortion, leading to clashes with police who blocked their way.

Protesters gathered near the capital's historic center to head to the central plaza but were stopped by female police officers with shields, AFP journalists reported.

Police used pepper spray against demonstrators who sprayed paint along the route of the march to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

Some police officers sustained minor injuries, Mexico City official Arturo Medina told local television.

The protesters want abortion, which is only allowed in the Mexican capital and the southwestern state of Oaxaca, to be decriminalized throughout the country of 128 million.

Mexican feminist groups have started to take a more hardline stance in the face of growing violence against women.

Ten women are murdered every day in Mexico, according to official figures, and many of the crimes go unpunished.

More about Mexico, Protest, Abortion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Megan Nadin talks about music, singing, influences, and Lady Gaga Special
UK stands by 'illegal' bill as Brexit talks enter crucial phase
California wildfires explode overnight, forcing thousands to flee
Documentary unveils new evidence in Estonia ferry disaster
Catching up with Edward Quinn: Acting projects and music Special
Ian Ziering discusses DC Universe series 'Swamp Thing' on The CW Special
Catching up with Brimstone: CEO and president of Grindhouse Radio Special
Scotty McCreery talks new single 'You Time,' life in quarantine Special
Essential Science: Mystery of Jupiter’s unusual storms revealed
Spain government to do 'whatever it takes' to curb Madrid surge