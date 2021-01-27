Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMexican billionaire Carlos Slim hospitalized with Covid

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in World

Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 but is doing well, a family spokesman said Wednesday.

The 80-year-old tycoon is "hospitalized only for monitoring and is in very good health," Arturo Elias Ayub told AFP.

The tycoon's son, Carlos Slim Domit, announced on Twitter on Monday that his father was being treated for Covid-19 and had only mild symptoms.

"He's very well. He is making very good progress with Covid-19 after more than a week of minor symptoms," Slim Domit wrote.

Slim and his family, who control mobile telecom giant America Movil, are worth an estimated $58.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him Latin America's richest man.

Through his foundation, he is helping to fund joint production in Mexico and Argentina of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for distribution in Latin America.

Mexico has officially registered nearly 1.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 152,000 deaths -- the world's fourth-highest fatality toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

More about Health, Virus, Mexico, Business, Slim
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Police smash 'world's most dangerous' cybercrime malware tool
Windows 7 one year later: Have we learned anything?
YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
DHS issues nationwide terrorism alert over domestic violence
Eight tips for consumers to take to protect their privacy online Special
'Doomsday Clock' stuck at 100 seconds to midnight
AstraZeneca vaccine row sets EU, UK on collision course
Biden freezes giant UAE jet package, Saudi arms for review
Dramatic shark decline leaves 'gaping hole' in ocean: study
Protests as Poland adopts near-total ban on abortion