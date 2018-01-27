Merkel warns of rising anti-Semitism on Holocaust Day

Email
article imageMerkel warns of rising anti-Semitism on Holocaust Day

By AFP     5 hours ago in World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of rising anti-Semitism in her country on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, calling the need to protect Jewish buildings "shameful".

It is important to remember the millions of Holocaust victims because "anti-Semitism, racism and the hatred of others are more relevant" recently, Merkel said in her weekly podcast on Saturday.

"It is inconceivable and shameful that no Jewish institution can exist without police protection, whether it is a school, a kindergarten or a synagogue," she said.

The chancellor also reaffirmed her support of creating the position of anti-Semitism commissioner in the next German government, if her party can finalise tortuous negotiations to forge a coalition.

The commissioner would be appointed to counter growing hate speech against Jews and Israel in German from both its home-grown far-right and some recent migrants in the Muslim community.

Israeli flags were burnt in Berlin in December to protest the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

The United Nations in 2007 designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day to mark the 1945 liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi death camps.

