Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMeghan Markle calls for 'change' in upcoming US election

Listen | Print
By AFP     49 mins ago in Politics

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, on Thursday broke from protocol normally followed by British royals in calling for a "change" in the upcoming US presidential election.

Her comments came during a virtual "voter registration couch party" organized by When We All Vote, an outreach group co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama, actor Tom Hanks and others to increase participation at the polls.

"We all know what's at stake this year. I know it, I think all of you certainly know it," Markle said. "You're just as mobilized and energized to the change that we all need and deserve."

"We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us –– because that's what community is all about and that's specifically what this election is all about," she said.

The "Suits" actress did not mention President Donald Trump, who will face Democrat Joe Biden at the polls on November 3.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit frontline British royal duties this year and moved to California.

Markle and Harry have spoken of their desire to "to do something of meaning, to do something that matters," in California, where they plan to launch a wide-ranging non-profit organization named Archewell.

Markle, whose mother is black, spoke out in June after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American killed by police, reflecting on her own memories of racism growing up in Los Angeles.

More about USA, lections
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Firefighters battle to contain Northern California blazes
Concerns grow over Russian coronavirus vaccine claims
New Study: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019
Trump wants to make a substantial withdrawal of troops from Iraq
'Kitten Lady' Hannah Shaw opens up about #Cat2Vet campaign Special
Review: 'Purgatory' drama gets intense just in time for 'The Sin' Special
U.S. border officials install cable barrier at Canada-U.S. border
Mexican rockers blend punk with indigenous soul
Brandon Collins talks about 'Blame it on Nashville,' Dolly Parton Special
More evacuations as massive fires rapidly expand in California