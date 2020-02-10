Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMeet T-Rex's older cousin: The Reaper of Death

Listen | Print
By AFP     48 mins ago in Science

Scientists said Monday they had discovered a new species of dinosaur closely related to Tyrannosaurus rex that strode the plain of North America some 80 million years ago.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum -- Greek for "Reaper of Death" -- is thought to be the oldest member of the T-Rex family yet discovered in northern North America, and would have grown to around eight metres (26 feet) in length.

"We chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaur was as the only known large apex predator of its time in Canada, the reaper of death," Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of Dinosaur Palaeobiology at Canada's University of Calgary.

"The nickname has come to be Thanatos," she told AFP.

Whereas T-Rex -- the most famous of all dinosaur species, immortalised in Steven Spielberg's 1993 epic Jurassic Park -- stalked its prey around 66 million years ago, Thanatos dates back at least 79 million years, the team said.

The specimen was discovered by Jared Voris, a PhD student at Calgary, and is the first new tyrannosaur species found for 50 years in Canada.

The study found that Thanatos had a long deep snout similar to more primitive tyrannosaurs that li...
The study found that Thanatos had a long, deep snout, similar to more primitive tyrannosaurs that lived in the southern United States
Julius CSOTONYI, The University of Calgary and Royal Tyrrell Museum/AFP

"There are very few species of tyrannosaurids, relatively speaking," said Zelenitsky, co-author of the study that appeared in the journal Cretaceous Research.

"Because of the nature of the food chain these large apex predators were rare compared to herbivorous or plant-eating dinosaurs."

The study found that Thanatos had a long, deep snout, similar to more primitive tyrannosaurs that lived in the southern United States.

The researchers suggested that the difference in tyrannosaur skull shapes between regions could have been down to differences in diet, and dependant on the prey available at the time.

More about Canada, Dinosaur, T, Rex, Discovery
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Elton John wins Oscar for 'Best Original Song' for 'Rocketman' Special
Stacy Haiduk of 'Days of Our Lives' headed to Samantha's Friends
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft had major software glitches
Cybersecurity risk with smart bulbs and other home devices
Essential Science: Gut bacteria affect how the colon moves
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
Guns and social media: the soldier behind Thailand's mass shooting
Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei
Review: Eminem steals the show with 'Lose Yourself' at the Academy Awards Special
French state in dock over violence against women